Nana Ama McBrown chides govt over poor structures, zero investment in the movie industry

Nana Ama McBrown cites reasons for the collapse of the Ghanaian movie industry

Every government neglects us, says Nana Ama McBrown



Nana Ama Mcbrown lists some challenges movie actors, producers face in the country



Popular actress cum TV host, Nana Ama McBown has bemoaned the high level of neglect the Ghanaian movie industry has suffered in the hands of every government that comes to power.



She said the government’s lack of attention and improper structuring of the movie industry has led to the rise in unprofessional actors and producers in the country.



McBrown also chastised the government for the lack of investment in the Ghanaian creative arts sector.



“Even when they promise and we vote, they tend to forget us when they come to power. I think they should consider entertainment as part of the government’s revenue-making body. Even now, I don’t know what is happening with the Ghana Actors Guild, our producers are nowhere to be found. Sometimes we fear speaking about these things but the truth is, there is nobody helping our industry. No government has ever come to help us,” she stated in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah

“I know that they might be doing their best with the likes of Mark Okraku Mantey and Socrate Safo but it is not enough. Because we don’t have structures, the producers who used to be big, some of them are nowhere to be found. Right now, it’s each one for himself,” she added.



Striking the difference between the Ghanaian movie industry and the Nigerian movie industry, Nana Ama McBrown said the latter is more structured, well-organized, and taken care of.



“There are no rules governing our field. Everybody can just get up, mobilize people, shoot movies and call themselves actors and producers. In Nigeria, the government will call for producers and you’ll see professional producers meeting the government. They have associations.”



