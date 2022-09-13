Nana Ama McBrown flaunts a room filled with hundreds of shoes

Ghanaian actress cum TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has given social media users a look into her plush shoe rack filled with hundreds of shoes.

The actress in a video she shared on TikTok, mimed Nigerian gospel artiste, Judikay’s, Capable God song.



Although the actress was singing in a graceful manner, she didn't draw enough attention to herself but to the sets of shoes that were arranged behind her.



Her room had four full sets of shoe racks touching the ceiling with ten shelves in one, while the other three had seven layers of shelves in each.



From the video, the majority of the shoes were heels and female sneakers, while some male shoes were spotted in the video and believed to be her husband’s.



Although the space in the video was filled with shoes and more shoes, some of them could be seen arranged on the floor of the room indicating no space.

Nana Ama donned a red and white silk morning coat with a short hair extension that complimented her looks while she danced.



On August 4, 2022, Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, celebrated his birthday in the most luxurious style possible in their mansion.



The couple showed off their beautiful house, where they tended to guests.







Meanwhile, you can watch some GhanaWeb TV programmes below.









ADA/BOG