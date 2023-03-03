34
Menu
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown gifts daughter’s old shoes to neighbourhood kids

Ama McBrown Gifts Child's Shoes To Neighbours The actress also donated a full pack of baby diapers to some of the children

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian female actress, Nana Ama McBrown has extended an act of kindness to some children by gifting them shoes belonging to her now four-year-old daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the host of United Showbiz on UTV unloaded a box full of baby shoes and shared it amongst the kids who could not hide their delight.

In addition to the shoes, the actress also donated a full pack of baby diapers to some of the children.

Nana Ama has been open with her struggles with child birth before welcoming her daughter who recently turned four.

According to the actress she suffered from the pressures of society and had done everything medically possible to help her give birth.



You can also watch some of our programmes below.









GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat