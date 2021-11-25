Nana Ama McBrown hits back at body shaming trolls

Nana Ama McBrown responds to critics

Popular Ghanaian actress cum TV host, Nana Ama Mcbrown has established that the dark-looking scars on her face are mere natural freckles and not hyperpigmentation as many have termed it.



She said that particular scar on her face is hormonal adding that she has done all in her power to treat it but to no avail.



One can recall that many individuals negatively reacted to McBrown’s no make-up photo which earlier circulated on the internet.

While others were proposing all kinds of remedies to aid the treatment of her skin, others trolled McBrown for not taking good care of her face.



She was termed ugly and received all kinds of unhealthy remarks from individuals on social media.



But responding to the numerous criticisms, Nana Ama McBrown in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on StarrChat had this to say;



“The day you’ll look beautiful, people will say there’s too much make-up. The day you don’t look beautiful, they’ll say you have aged. Recently they said I’m suffering from hyperpigmentation. I was trolled because of that. I have freckles on my cheeks and it’s natural. It’s hormonal. I have done all I could but I cannot even get rid of it. I snapped a picture of my natural face with freckles and posted it on social media and people called it hyperpigmentation.”



Nana Ama McBrown who appears fed up with the unhealthy criticisms from some Ghanaians on social media said she has stopped responding to critics.

“I wish people give these criticisms in a nice manner. However, I have realized I have no control over what people say on social media so I have sopped worrying my head over it. I have stopped worrying about what people are saying about my husband, children and family. I stopped worrying about the negatives because no matter what, they’ll talk about you.”



