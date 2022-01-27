Nana Ama McBrown mobbed at Schwarzenegger’s father’s one-week

Nana Ama grabs attention at one-week observation of colleague's father

Nana Ama McBrown gets attention at funeral

Nana Ama McBrown drives in style



Fans and bloggers welcome Nana Ama McBrown



Media personality cum actress, Nana Ama McBrown, had bloggers and fans swoop in on her when she arrived at the One-Week celebration of Afia Schwarzenegger’s father.



In a post shared on social media by blogger, Ronnieiseverywhere, the actress stepped out of her wine coloured G-Wagon to a crowd having their phones all around her while she walked beaming with smiles.



With her blonde hair extension, the actress wore a black flare dress, dark sunglasses and a red heel to match.



The TV host, fashionista and presenter, greeted a few people upon her arrival before hugging the chief mourner, Afia Schwarzenegger, and whispered something into her ears.

Meanwhile, other stars also got the audience turning their heads upon their arrival. KKD received a sounding cheer when he adorned himself in a royal regalia and supported himself with his signature walking stick.



The mafia gang member and East Legon landlady, Tracey Boakye, grabbed everyone's attention when she got to the grounds with Diamond Appiah.



With his signature cap without his welcoming smile, Fada Dickson got the fatherly welcome when he arrived in his sleek ride.



On January 26, 2022, comedian cum actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, marked her father's One-Week funeral celebration at De Temple in Petroleum, Achimota.



Present at the One-Week observation were Selly Gally, Obaapa Christy, Mr Drew, Mona4Reall, Salma Mumin among others.



