3
Menu
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown pays off rent of classmate who is visually impaired

Video Archive
Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: nydjlive.com

As part of her 45th birthday celebrations, Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown organized a free National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration exercise for 1700 people predominantly, the aged and children in Kwadase, a suburb of Kumasi where she grew up.

The exercise which took off beautifully suddenly took an emotional turn when the actress met an old classmate who had gone blind.

Although the actress would not allow the classmate to narrate his entire ordeal, she offered to support him after the old classmate narrated how he had made frantic efforts to reach out to her but to no avail.

The actress who had promised to give out freezers and a couple of items then gifted the blind classmate who is currently unemployed one of the freezers and promised to pay for his house rent which had expired.

She also promised to do more for the old classmate.

Watch the video below:

Source: nydjlive.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia