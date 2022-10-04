1
Menu
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown prays as she mourns the late Ekow Blankson

Video Archive
Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Struck by the death of the late veteran actor Ekow Blankson, popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has taken to social media to offer a touching tribute to her colleague.

The actress is one of the many showbiz personalities and sympathizers worldwide that have been left in a state of shock following the passing of the late Mr. Blankson.

The veteran actor, whose sudden demise was announced on the morning of Monday, October 3, 2022, has since sparked various reactions from several Ghanaian celebrities, including the likes of Kobi Rana, Gloria Osei, Prince David Osei, John Dumelo, Roselyn Ngissah, Beverly Afaglo, Martha Ankomah, Captain Planet, and many others who have shared fond memories of him.

In the case of Nana Ama McBrown, she was soaked with a mixture of sadness, fright, and disappointment as she questioned why the actor would depart at this point in his life.

She prayed to God to preserve the lives of people, especially parents, for the sake of their young children.

“Ohhhhhh this Life We are living. Why is it like this? Ohh, Ekow B. So sorry my brother, God favour us. Let us live long because our children are young. Please, please, God. I’m so sad and broken,” she wrote on Instagram.

The late Ekow Blankson is reported to have died while he was on admission at a hospital in Tema, following a short illness.

He is survived by a wife, Justina Naadu Blankson, and children.

Read the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown)







EB/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Related Articles: