Nana Ama McBrown refutes claims she has resigned from hosting United Showbiz Show

Nana Ama McBrown Jedd.png Nana Ama McBrown

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cindy Cash claims Nana Ama McBrown has decided to resign from United Showbiz

Nana Ama McBrown is set to host tonight’s edition of United Showbiz

UTV apologizes to Chairman Wontumi for ‘disgracing’ him

On Friday, July 15, 2022, seasoned Ghanaian actress and television personality, Nana Ama McBrown, was rumoured to have resigned from her hosting her show, United Showbiz.

The rumors became news when television host, Cindy Cash of Movement TV announced on live television that she has been reliably informed that the actress has decided to quit the popular show.

This, comes after UTV’s official apology to Chairman Wontumi after ‘disgracing’ him on the United Showbiz program.

According to Cindy Cash, McBrown claimed she was set up on the show.

She didn’t know Afia Schwarzenegger was going to go dirty on Chairman Wontumi, and things went out of control, a reason for her resignation.

UTV debunked all such claims by posting a flyer for Saturday night’s edition of the United Showbiz Show with the veteran actress as the host on the station’s official social media pages.

Nana Ama McBrown also posted the flyer and captioned it, “Let’s get it on tomorrow. United Showbiz”

Judging from the post of Nana Ama McBrown she hasn’t resigned as the host of the show United Showbiz.

She would be doing the show with most of the same panelists that were on last week’s show.

