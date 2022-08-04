5
Menu
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown’s husband throws a lavish birthday party

Maxuells Birthday 40th birthday party of Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress cum TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, have celebrated his birthday in the most luxurious style possible.

In some videos that were shared on blogger Nkonkonsa’s page, the couple, along with guests that showed up for the birthday party, all donned white attire.

Nana Ama McBrown looked simple and beautiful dressed in a white stretchy pencil dress, tending to guests in her eye-catching house.

The lavish house of the actress was decorated with lights, and the compound was lined up with food and a projector that showcased pictures of the couple.

The eye candy house was not complete without their daughter, who shared a dance with her mother while her husband went around to greet guests.

Maxwell’s birthday swooned with public figures like Mimi Dani Daniels, Kwame A Plus, and Abedi Anim, among others.

Scroll below for more videos:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nkonkonsa.com (@nkonkonsa)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife
We've agreed with parties on only 'Ghana Card' for new voters – EC
Headmaster, administrator busted for promoting exams malpractices
The preacher who 'boomed' at NPP thanksgiving service
Lawyer of KNUST 'gang-rape’ students speaks
NAPO 'rips' so-called Nkrumah MoU
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters