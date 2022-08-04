Nana Ama McBrown’s husband throws a lavish birthday party

40th birthday party of Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah

Ghanaian actress cum TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, have celebrated his birthday in the most luxurious style possible.

In some videos that were shared on blogger Nkonkonsa’s page, the couple, along with guests that showed up for the birthday party, all donned white attire.



Nana Ama McBrown looked simple and beautiful dressed in a white stretchy pencil dress, tending to guests in her eye-catching house.



The lavish house of the actress was decorated with lights, and the compound was lined up with food and a projector that showcased pictures of the couple.



The eye candy house was not complete without their daughter, who shared a dance with her mother while her husband went around to greet guests.



Maxwell’s birthday swooned with public figures like Mimi Dani Daniels, Kwame A Plus, and Abedi Anim, among others.



