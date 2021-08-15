Nana Ama McBrown 'takes over' social media with smashing photos as she turns 44

Veteran actress, Nana Ama McBrown

• Fans and Ghanaians have gone gaga on social media over the screen goddess' heart-warming photos

• Nana Ama McBrown dropped stunning photos to celebrate her birthday



• She is currently in Germany



Veteran actress, Nana Ama McBrown has on August 15, 2021, turned 44 years old.



She posted stunning photos of her showing her high sense of fashion on social media.



Several celebrities and Ghanaians have shared in her joy by sharing her photos and attaching various messages as captions as they wish her well.

Nana Ama McBrown last week left for Germany to undergo surgery after she fell and broke her right arm again.



This is the second time she has had a domestic accident.



The screen goddess in 2013 was involved in a gory accident on the N1 highway which left her with a fracture on her right arm.







