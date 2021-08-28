Nana Ama Mcbrown spotted chilling happily in Ghana after her recent surgery

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama Mcbrown recently travelled to Germany for surgery in relation to the hand injury she got through an accident she was involved in years ago.

This surgery necessitated a break from her duties as the host of UTV’s United Showbiz show for the last two weeks.



Well, it appears that after she underwent the successful surgery, Nana Ama Mcbrown is finally back in Ghana.



In a fresh video sighted on her Instagram page, it was revealed that Nana Ama is back in Ghana and she is doing very well.



She shared a video of herself getting down from her G-Wagon for a programme with the likes of gospel musician Piesie Esther was seen welcoming her.

She captioned the video: “Who Can Deny The Goodness of God, Your Testimony is on the Way"



