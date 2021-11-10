Nana Ampadu gave me a song for free - Emelia Brobbey

• 40-memorial held for late Nana Ampadu

• Emilia Brobbey describes legendary highlife musician as a father



• Nana Ampadu died in late September at age 76



Ghanaian actress cum musician, Emelia has eulogized late highlife legend, Nana Ampadu describing him as a legend.



According to the actress she ever had the opportunity to strike a good relationship with the late music legend who encouraged her when she decided to venture into music.



Speaking at the 40 days memorial held in honour of the late Nana Ampadu, Emelia Brobbey disclosed that she had the rare opportunity of being blessed with by the legend who took no charge for the service.



"When I met Nana Ampadu he took me as a daughter, he encouraged me to focus on my music career and to pay no heed to detractors.

"What makes me say this is that when went to him he gave me my song titled Emelia for free the song has been completed and it will be out soon. I am more pained about the fact that he won't be here to listen to the final work," she said.



Nana Ampadu died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the age of 76.







Watch visuals of his 40-day memorial celebration below:



