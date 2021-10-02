Nana Ampadu had been in a coma since 2020 – Fredyma alleges

The late highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu

Entertainment analyst and sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma has reacted to claims that the negligence of health professionals led to the death of Highlife legend, Nana Ampadu.

He indicated that the last time he saw Nana Ampadu was at campaign grounds prior to the December 7, 2020 polls.



“He was in a coma since 2020 and the last I saw him on his feet was at a campaign grounds.”



Fredyma described Nana Ampadu’s death as he being free of his suffering. To him, the legend’s death is profitable. “He was suffering and in a way it is good he died.”



Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi confirmed this by revealing that the Highlife legend’s health had deteriorated and he had been in a coma for close to a year. “Nana Ampadu was in coma since 2020. He had been in a coma and was only breathing. He had been in that state since December 2020.”



He made this shocking revelation in an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra show.

Ras Caleb noted that he was one of the few people to have visited Nana Ampadu and was aware of his condition.



The Ghanaian highlife legend died at age 76 on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, and this marks a major loss to the Ghanaian music industry.



The family of the late Nana Ampadu revealed that he died on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of Legon Hospital.



Days after his death, veteran musician Akosua Agyepong pinned his death on the carelessness of a doctor at the hospital but this has been contested.