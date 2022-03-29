0
Nana Ampadu honoured at 2022 3Music Awards

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

Legendary Ghanaian musician Nana Kwame Ampadu has been honoured with a special award at the fifth edition of the 3Music Awards held in Accra over the weekend.

The veteran musician who died in September last year received the honorary award for his massive contribution to Ghana's music heritage.

Multiple award-winning Kuami Eugene eulogized the Highlife stalwart with a musical performance from some of his past songs including Oman Bo Adwo, Obra, Agartha, among others.

It was an emotional performance from the 'Rock Star' who lauded the Highlife trailblazer for his tremendous impact on the music industry.

The late Ampadu would receive a state burial on April 8, 2022, as he finally goes home.

