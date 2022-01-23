Nana Ampadu's death depicts the music industry has no future - Joseph Matthew

Joseph Matthew and Nana Ampadu

Award-winning UK-based Ghanaian afro gospel musician, Joseph Matthew also known as JM, has stated without mincing words that the Ghanaian music industry has no future.

According to the 'Nyame Ye" hitmaker, looking at how legendary Highlife musician Nana Ampadu has died and no recognition was given to him, it depicts that the Ghana music industry has no future.



Joseph Matthew made this assertion while speaking in an exclusive interview on Accra-based Hot93.9FM's drive time show; 'Rush Hour Drive' hosted by astute broadcaster, Okyerefuor:"



"Recently looking at how Nana Ampadu died and no one even recognises him as a legend. I don't think the Ghana music scene has a future ...because if a legend like Ampadu can die and no recognition is given to him.. then I don't know if the Ghanaian music scene has a future," he told Okyerefuor.



"The people who paved the way don't get recognition when they die, everyone has forgotten about them so I don't know the Ghana Music scene, in general, has a future... because I think there should be a serious change ...Everything can change, everything can have a future but it depends on the sort of changes to make," he added



The late Nana Kwame Ampadu was one of Ghana’s foremost musicians is credited with numerous popular highlife tracks and he is known to have composed over 800 songs. Ampadu’s “African Brothers Band” was formed in 1963.

But he came to prominence in 1967 when he released his song Ebi Te Yie. He has since gone on to release hits upon hits. He died at the age of 76 on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after a short illness.



Joseph Matthew is currently out with a smashing hit song dubbed,' The Name' which is really enjoying massive airplay.



wWatch the interview below:



