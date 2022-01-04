Nana Ampadu, twenty-four music actors honoured in Cape Coast

Guests at the awards ceremony in the Central Region

Source: GNA

Twenty-Four key music actors in the Central Region, have been honoured for their vision, knowledge and integrity in advancing the development agenda of the music industry in the Region.

The awards ceremony, an initiative of Mr Clarence Kenneth Ekow Pieterson widely known as King Pee, an aspirant for the Chair Person of the Regional Music Association (MUSICA) was organised in memory of Nana Kwame Ampadu, a veteran highlife musician of blessed memory.



Nana Ampadu was honoured posthumously for his contribution to lifting the image of the industry both locally and at the international level.



It was also to honour veteran musicians, inspire youngsters, producers, and all others who have played significant roles in raising the standards of the industry in the Region.







Notable Awardees were; Mrs Christiana Buckman, Mr Albert Scott Lutterodt, Mr Tony Hawkson, Mr Robert Scott Benin, Mr Francis Ferguson, Mr Robert Tachie Menson, and Mr Francis Obo.



The event was spiced with dinner and crowned with good musical performances.

Mr Pieterson said the awards were to ease the struggles of musicians and other actors, make them feel much more appreciated and set the pace for young musicians to follow.



Going forward, he said the event had come to stay and it would be organised annually to honour more industry players who deserved the honour.



He took the opportunity to campaign for the Chairmanship slot, stating "I am the best man for the chairmanship race because I have the aged and the youth at heart and I am so bent on putting up strategic initiatives that would satisfy their needs”.



Mr Victor Owusu, the General Secretary of Aging Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWEF), said welfare policies for veterans must be strengthened in the Region to ensure they benefited fully from the scheme.



