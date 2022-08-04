9
Nana Konadu and Akufo-Addo boogie down at the Founders' Day Luncheon

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo does it nice and easy on the dance floor, and on a typical day, he is surely expected to win hearts with his signature dance move.

On the occasion of this year's Founders' Day Luncheon held in honour of senior citizens, the first gentleman of the state boogied down with Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Ghana's former First Lady.

The duo made a bold statement during the musical performance of Ghanaian high-life singer, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley.

In a video published by Swag of Africa on Instagram, the two politicians were captured dancing heartily amidst cheers from guests present at the luncheon held in Accra on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Founders' Day is marked in memory of the successive generations of Ghanaians who contributed to the liberation of the country from colonial rule.

