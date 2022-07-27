Nana Kwaku Bonsam honours Shatta Wale and Sarkodie

Nana Kwaku Bonsam

Controversial Ghanaian Fetish Priest, Stephen Osei Mensah, popularly known as Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has revealed that he named his two children after Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie and self-acclaimed Dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

Speaking on Onua FM, Nana Kwaku Bonsam explained that, the two A-list musicians, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie are very dear to his heart.



He added that the hard work and consistency of the artists over the years have won his respect and admiration for which purpose he named his two children after them as an honour.



“Shatta Wale and Sarkodie are my favourite artists. That is why I have named my children after Shatta and Sark. My daughter’s name is Yaa Shatta Bonsam, and Sark too. It’s official. It’s on their birth certificate. I can show it to you right from my phone,” the fetish priest told Larry the Oldman on Onua FM’s Anigye mmere show.



The fetish priest who has become known for saying he is behind the success of many pastors and churches also revealed that aside from his admiration for the two artists, they are also his favourites in Ghana.



He mentioned some of his favourite songs from Shatta Wale and Sarkodie.

He said, “Shatta Wale’s ‘I know my level’, Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’, and Sarkodie’s ‘Saara’.”



It is the wish of Nana Kwaku Bonsam to one day meet his favorite artistes in person.



“Amongst the musicians, I’ve only met a few. I met Daddy Lumba in Nkoranza at the program and Samini in America. I would love to meet Sarkodie and Shatta. I will be very happy to meet them,” he said.



