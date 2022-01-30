Nana Tonardo buries the hatchet, mourns with Mzbel

Mzbel and Nana Tonardo

Ghanaian singer Mzbel loses father

Social media fans react to Mzbel’s father’s death



Mzbel to organize two “huge” funerals for father



Comedian and Actor, Nana Tonardo, has commiserated with Mzbel over the passing of her father after they two fell out of friendship last year.



It will be recalled that somewhere last year, Nana Tonardo and Mzbel who were very good friends took to social media to rain insults on each other, indicating that they were no more friends.



But in a viral video shared by blogger ZionFelix on his Instagram page, the two are seen hugging each other amidst smiles and cheers from onlookers.

Social media users in the comments section have tagged the scene as “beautiful” adding that this is the way to go for the two.



Mzbel sometime last week announced her father’s passing whiles hosting a live show, which she left abruptly to attend to her father saying, her dad was a Muslim thus would be buried if she does not arrive on time.



Meanwhile, she has stated that although her father is a Muslim she will organize two huge funerals to celebrate him.



Watch the video below:



