Nana Tonardo goes after Afia Schwarzenegger’s son

Tornado levels damning allegations against Afia Schwarzenegger’s son

Tonardo and Afia Schwarzenegger’s fight escalates



Tornado fights for Mzbel



Afia Schwarzenegger’s nemesis, Nana Tonardo, is at it again, but this time around he has involved the comedienne’s son in their feud.



Nana Tonardo’s rants were necessitated by Afia Schwarzenegger’s earlier accusations that he (Tonardo) is an unrepentant gay.



Earlier, the comedienne in a bid to chide her former best friend on social media asked him to find a way of treating his bleeding butt resulting from the incessant anal sex.

“For those people who I have kicked out of my life but are still struggling to be there, I don’t want you anymore. Move on. I don’t want you as a friend, I don’t want anything from you, you don’t exist. If there’s any advice I have for you, stop practicing the gay act. We see the pampers, look for medicine to cure the sore and bleeding butt instead,” She stated in a video earlier shared on social media.



Following Afia’s rants, Tonardo who felt offended by her accusations angrily stormed social media, asking her to remove the speck from her eyes before taking it out of his.



“I calm and minding my business only to be tagged in posts where you are accusing me of stuffs I haven’t ever done before. I can see that as usual you are high on hard drugs and liquor. Afia dont try to divert the attention that you don’t have a child who is gay. Your child James is gay and I’m saying this for a fact. I’m aware of the fact that his gay partners are looking for him all over the place and some have even contacted me. Go and look for hot ointment and insert it in his private part. It will help heal the wound faster.



“The other day you caught your son red handed in the gay act, you had to run to Timothy Bentum to file a complaint. Yes you don’t hate gays because you are a lesbian and your son is also gay. I have naked videos of your son. I have videos of your son in the act so don’t try me. A lot of bloggers have also confirmed that they have it so keep insulting me on social media and you’ll see what will happen.”



Afia and Tonardo’s longstanding feud dates back to sometime in 2017 after her fallout with Mzbel.

Although the two have since not been on good terms, their recent beef was re-activated by Afia Schwarzenegger after she described Mzbel’s father’s funeral as an ‘Our Day’.



Tonardo has been fighting Mzbel’s battles with his ‘chest out’ while she (Mzbel) throws shades at their nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger.



Watch the video below:







