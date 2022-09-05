Nana Tonardo is a loyal soul - Ayisha Modi

Ator, Nana Tornado

Talent manager, Ayisha Modi, has showered praise on actor and social media commentator, Nana Tonardo, who recently celebrated his birthday.

According to Ayisha, nicknamed 'She Loves Stonebwoy', Tonardo is one of the most loyal individuals she's ever come across.



In her goodwill message on Instagram to the loyal soul, she wrote: " May all your dreams come true by the grace of Allah. May success follow you in whatever you go and whatever you do in life. Happy Birthday! I pray to Alla that he always keeps you surrounded by happiness and guide you towards the path of honesty and integrity! Happy birthday loyal Soul @kingnanatonardo1."



Ayisha has been cited for taking sides due to her bad blood with Afia Schwarzenegger, the biggest enemy and ardent critic of Nana Tonardo.



The two, who once starred in the popular television series ' Afia Schwarzenegger' have been at each other's throats since their friendly relationship went sour.



On the occasion of Tonardo's birthday, he outdoored a new car, but according to Afia, the new whip was hired just to show off on social media.



Despite the allegation against Tonardo By Afia, Ayisha has tagged the former as a good friend.

Check out the posts below:





OPD/BOG