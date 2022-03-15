Nana Tornado calls out Schwarzenegger over GH¢200,000 funeral expenses claim

Nana Tornado descends on Afia Schwarzenegger

In a back and forth on social media, Nana Tornado has fired some missiles at Afia Schwarzenegger once again.



Although the two have not been in good terms in recent times, their beef this time around has been centred on who held the best funeral among Mzbel and Afia.



Afia Schwarzenegger who first rekindled the beef earlier described Mzbel’s funeral as unsuccessful, labelling it as a child’s play, (Our Day).



Tornado in an earlier sharp rebuttal, also described Afia Schwarzenegger’s funeral as a complete sham and fake.

In a new response to add up to his earlier claims, Tornado has labelled Afia Schwarzenegger a liar, and this is particularly directed at her claim of spending an amount of GH¢200,000 on her late father’s funeral.



According to Nana Tornado, Afia lied about the cost of the funeral and donations she has received so far.



He also poked her over claims that she purchased two fat cows for the funeral.



"Where is the cow? So you went to walk around the market and took videos to make people believe you went to buy a cow, so, it’s all about the money that you were thinking.



“You didn't buy the cow and now Kumasi girls are going around complaining and disgracing for starving them at your father's funeral. Not even water, you couldn't even give them just water. The girls are complaining, it's not me, go check the videos online,” he mocked in a viral video.



Tornado further questioned why patrons will complain of thirst if indeed she spent a whooping GH¢200,000.

“Afia Schwarzenegger, you have disgraced yourself. So is this the two billion funeral and the girls have been walking around disgracing you that they couldn't even get water to drink."



However, Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s funeral which was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST poolside) was witnessed by some politicians, popular pastors and showbiz celebrities.



The likes of Chairman Wontumi, Prophet Adarkwa-Yiadom, Stacey Amoateng, DSP Kofi Sarpong, DSP Kofi Boakye, Empress Gifty, Brother Sammy, Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, and more.



