Nana Tornado descends on McBrown, pundits of United Showbiz for putting Afia Schwarzenegger on

Ghanaian socialite and actor, Nana Tornado has rained insults on the host, production team, as well as the pundits of popular entertainment talk show, United Showbiz for hosting and discussing Afia Schwarzenegger on the show.



On Saturday, July 9, the United Showbiz show produced a programme centred on Afia Schwarzenegger and her embattled relationship with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi. Afia Schwarzenegger was given the opportunity to tell her side of the story.



It is against this backdrop that Nana Tornado has described the entire production team and guests on the show as ‘Foolish’. According to him, he does not understand the essence of hosting an entire show to talk about Afia Schwarzenegger and her relationship with others when all the parties involved are not present to mount their defense.

“Everyone who was on the United Showbiz show is a fool. Everyone except Kwame A-Plus. I don’t know why and I don’t understand the essence why Fada Dickson would invite Afia Schwarzenegger to talk about her relationship with Chairman Wontumi. This is not accepted. I don’t think that, if Fada Dickson had an issue with someone, Chairman Wontumi would call the person on his TV station to discuss Fada Dickson,” Nana Tornado explained in a viral social media video.



The controversial socialite called on Fada Dickson to prevent United Showbiz from broadcasting similar contents because he believes it would create the avenue for people to drag his enviable reputation through the mud.



He said, “Fada Dickson, you are one of the few people in Showbiz that I respect, but if you allow such things on your show, you would open the door for people to disrespect and insult you.”



Nana Tornado sarcastically crowned Afia Schwarzenegger the biggest celebrity in Ghana.



“After what happened on the United Showbiz today, I have come to realize that, Afia Schwarzenegger is the biggest celebrity in Ghana. Asibolanga, the whole Ghana, you are the biggest celebrity and this is your award.”

EAN/DA