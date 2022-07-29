Nana Tornado warns Tracey Boakye over Afia Schwarzenegger's presence in her life

Tornado advices Tracey Boakye

Controversial social media commentator, Nana Tornado, has asked Tracey Boakye to be cautious of Afia Schwarzenegger after congratulating her for hosting a beautiful marriage ceremony.

In a video that was shared on the critic's page on Instagram, he asserted that Afia Schwarzenegger is pretending to be happy and doing her best to be over the moon during her marriage ceremony.



“Tracey, Afia dancing at your wedding is all a camouflage. She is acting as if she is happy for you. Afia is a liar. You are not happy for her.



“She is acting like this because she got divorced because she was caught on her matrimonial bed. Tracey, all that went on doesn't sit well with Afia Schwarzenegger because you have given her the shock of her life,” he warned.



He added that he has noticed Afia was doing her best to make her feel she is happy for her and that she should act smart.



“I have noticed that she has done everything within her power to make you feel like she is happy for you. I know you are a very smart girl. You have done so well, and congratulations to you and your husband.



“As for Afia, for her to get someone like Abrokwa again unless she covers herself with a blanket again for Abrokwa to catch her,” he added.

This, however, comes after Tracey got married to her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, on July 28, 2022, in a beautiful and very elegant wedding many Ghanaians have tagged ‘Stunning.’





ADA/BOG