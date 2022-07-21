Nana Yaa Brefo fires Rev. Owusu Bempah for saying he no longer has ties with Akufo-Addo

Nana Yaa Brefo, broadcaster

Owusu Bempah suggests Akufo-Addo is disobedient

Nana Yaa Brefo asserts some pastors are problematic



Prophet discloses why his relationship with president has 'soured'



Broadcast journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo, has slammed Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah for disassociating himself from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after the preacher told Ghanaians that the president was going to save the country.



Speaking on Angel FM, the ace journalist accused some pastors of being part of the country's woes because of some actions they took and continue to take.



“Bishop [Owusu Bempah] made us understand that God spoke to him that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is our saviour, and if he is made president, Ghana will move forward.

“He also said that the first four years of the president's reign will be smooth because of the pastors close to him. I don't know if God will decide if the president needs to reduce the number of cars or probably God will tell the finance minister that the allocation of funds needs to be reduced,” she said.



While hammering on Owusu Bempah’s statement that has since gone viral on social media, Nana Yaa asked preacher men if they were doing what was right in the sight of God.



“Even the person working on the cathedral has thrown God out of it. Owusu Bempah says His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become disobedient and now he isn't so close to him.



“So, now I ask, 'so our pastors, are you doing the right thing?' So, Ghanaian pastors, are you doing the right thing? I remember when Dampare came, he said preachers cause fear and panic, not all of you but the majority,” she added.



“The majority of people are saying some pastors are part of the reason we are in the situation we are in now.”

Nana Yaa Brefo’s rants come after Owusu Bempah lamented the drastic change in the countenance of Akufo-Addo towards issues of spirituality.



The clergyman known as ‘The Nation’s Prophet’ due to his closeness with the First Gentleman said in a recent interview on RTV – a YouTube channel – that he was no longer as close to the president as before.



“Once upon a time, I was close to Akufo-Addo but not today. So if you are trying to make any reference you should say ‘in the past but not today. Today I’m close to him and neither do I pray for him. For me to go on my knees to support any government, never," he lamented.



While stressing that he had no specific problem with the president, he said the country is facing difficulties partly because of the president’s actions.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.

Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:







ADA/BB