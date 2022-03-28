Nate A-Eshun releases new song after 2-year break

Nate A-Eshun - Ghanaian musician

Ghanaian Afro-Fusion sensation Nate A-Eshun has dropped a solid banger dubbed ‘Heartbreak 101’ after two years of inactivity.

Nate A-Eshun disclosed to this reporter that he took time off to dedicate himself fully to family duties as he welcomed the first addition to his family in 2020.



Now he is back to serve his fans with even better music from years of improvement on his craft, sound and image.



“Heartbreak 101” which would be unveiled on his birthday 31st March is an Afro-Fusion of Highlife, electronic dance music, Amapiano.

Nate promises to sooth the ears of music lovers with back-to-back hits this year, as he has resolved to contribute quality compositions to Ghana’s booming music industry.



‘Heartbreak 101’ can be streamed on all his digital music platforms as listed below.



