National Cathedral Secretariat rebuts claims of US$50,000 payment to Sonnie Badu

The National Cathedral Secretariat has refuted claims that an amount of US$50,000 was paid to Ghanaian UK-based pastor and gospel singer Sonnie Badu for ministering at the launch of a fundraiser for the National Cathedral.



Sonnie Badu in a recent Instagram post made it clear that he did not charge or receive any money from the National Cathedral Secretariat for performing at the event held in 2019 in the United States of America.



Also captured in his response was a call on the president to investigate the matter.



"I did not collect a penny, in fact, I stood outside with my team until I was called to minister because I was told there were no seats lol. At least, whoever collected the $50,000usd in my name, should give me half of it, or bring all of it since you created a budget for me … Mr. president, I don’t know what they are talking about so please look into it."

Reacting to the tweet from the singer and the rumours, the secretariat in a statement signed by Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral, said that his outfit did not pay any money to Sonnie Badu.



“There are reports of the payment of $50,000 to the singer, Sonnie Badu for his performance at the launch of the National Cathedral Fundraising in Washington DC on February 8, 2019. The Secretariat of the National Cathedral has not paid any money, neither is it aware of any such payment, to Sonnie Badu,” parts of the statement read.



