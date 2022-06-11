0
National Cathedral can serve as a tourist attraction - MP

National Cathedral 610x400 The proposed National Cathedral

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has stated that the benefit of building a national Cathedral goes beyond serving as a place of worship for Christians.

According to him, the building can serve as a tourist attraction which can fetch more revenue for the state.

He thus urged Ghanaians to view the project as a national one and contribute to it.

“I support the building of the Cathedral project. It is not just a place of worship. It is a complex that serves the state in so may ways. It can even be a tourist site that generates income for the state. It can be a win-win situation for the church and the state if that monument is put up,” the MP told Accra-based Kingdom FM

“I know many people are saying they don’t support it for political reasons. It is a national programme and we must support it and donating towards it is not mandatory; it is voluntary,” he added.

He stressed the need for the citizenry to uphold the tenets of religion, saying they should appreciate godliness, goodness and faithfulness always to engender sustainable growth and development.

Dr Adomako Kissi pointed out that the Bible Museum and Biblical Gardens would not become only a tourist center, but also a place of education that would throw more light on people’s understanding of the Bible.

“If it is well maintained and sustained, the cathedral, with the Bible Museum and Biblical Garden, has the potential of bringing the world to Ghana,” he said.

Source: mynewsgh.com
