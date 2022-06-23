National Cathedral fundraiser: Diana Hamilton only received something for ‘fuel’ – Management

Gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton

Sonnie Badu debunks reports he was paid for performance at fundraiser



Diana Hamilton's management says no negotiation on payment took place



The management of award-winning gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton, have disclosed that she did not make financial demands to event organizers for her performance during the National Cathedral Fundraiser in Kumasi a few years back.



In an interview with Metro TV, David Ennin, the gospel artiste's manager, indicated they were given an undisclosed amount of money for 'fuel'.



He explained that the money given was occasioned by the delay of the program.

"Diana performed in Kumasi when they did the Ashanti Regional one (National Cathedral fundraiser). We have a category of appreciation for artistes.



"When you say artistes were paid, does it mean that the artist charged or they were appreciated because as far as I know, we didn't charge.



"I think they appreciated us, but that one I can't disclose [the amount], and it was not anything that is close to any charge. That one we didn't charge. Diana Hamilton performed, but she didn't charge. But I quite remember; I think they gave something for what she did.



"We stayed for long because the program delayed and so after everything, I think they gave something for our fuel and whatever. That is what I can say. But on authority, we didn't charge because the was no negotiation," he said.



There have been multiple media reports alleging that artistes who performed at the fundraiser were paid GH₵30,000 each.

The conversation has become topical as a result of another gospel artiste Sonnie Badu coming out to debunk reports that he received $50,000 for his performance during the National Cathedral fundraiser in the US.



This was after a Twitter user had asked him to clear the air regarding the rumour which was being circulated.



"Wow, thanks for alerting me, I was not given a dime .. not even a seat for me and my team. We stood outside," Sonnie Badu responded to the tweet.



