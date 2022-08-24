National Chief Imam can marry me; I won’t chop his money - Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo visits the National Chief Imam

Ghanaian socialite, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has said that she wouldn't mind being the wife of the National Chief Imam and promises not to spend his money.

The mother of one made this statement on her Instagram, after visiting the Imam’s palace to pay her respects after converting to the Islamic religion.



“Big bro BAIS please tell my National Chief Imam that he can marry me I won’t Chop his money oo, Eeii what a big blessing and honour,” she captioned her post.



In the video, the socialite shared, she was captured kneeling beside the leader while holding onto his hands.



The post was followed by two other videos from her visit to the Imam’s palace.



The new converted Islam socialite on her visit wore a colourful blue and gold attire and a veil to cover her hair.

Meanwhile, the social media influencer, in a recent interview following her conversion to Islam, mentions that she has decided to accept all that comes with being a Muslim woman.



According to her, she would settle down with a polygamous man if he has enough money to take care of her needs.



“If I love the man and my heart comes to you, why not? If you’ve married two, three or even 10 and you can still take care of me, why not? Anything can happen, so I am ready for anything only if I will not suffer,” she said.



Watch the latest episodes of GhanaWeb programmes below:













ADA/BOG