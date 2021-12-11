National Film Authority rebrands to Black Star Films

Logo of the National Film Authority

The National Film Authority (NFA) has announced a new brand name for the Ghana Film Industry, “Blackstar Films.”

The new name “Blackstar Films,” was out doored on Wednesday, December, 8 at the Gold coast Restaurant and Cocktail bar in Accra.



The change comes after years of being known as the “Ghanaian Film Industry,” with other tags like, Ghallywood and Kumawood.



According to the NFA, their agenda of making Ghana a content and co-production hub led to the decision to rebrand.



Some controversies have sparked following the announcement of the change of name of the Authority.



Chairman of the Film Classification Committee, Socrate Sarfo had said that it was unnecessary to change the name of the Ghanaian film industry.



Actress Gloria Sarfo also shockingly reacted to the rebranding of the Authority.

Reacting in a post on social media, the actress questioned the name of the new name.



She posted on her Instagram page and said “What is the name of the Ghana Film Industry again? Someone please wake me up, I’m still dreaming.”



A statement on the NFA’s Facebook page from the launch of the name reads;



“As the Nation of Ghana steps up and out to attract the world to Ghana in its drive to position Ghana as a content and co-production hub, as well as a shooting destination, sentiments from Ghanaians, called for a deliberate brand that speaks to the pathos and ethos of the Ghanaian people.”



“Black star Films” was picked from a total of 400 names that were suggested by the general public when the process for the rebrand started years ago.