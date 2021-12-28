National Film Authority to implement 100% local content on TV

CEO, National Film Authority, Juliet Asante

This is to promote indigenous Ghanaian content

Nigeria has a 70% local content policy



Consultations to begin from next year



The National Film Authority says it is in consultation with government to implement a 100% local content policy for TV stations in Ghana.



According to Chief Executive Officer of the National Film Authority, Juliet Asante, the engagements will begin from next year to roll out the policy.



“One of the things we are working on, and we even have a committee that has completed its work … we are going to present to the minister by the end of this year. And hopefully, our stakeholder engagement will start.



“It is a local content policy. That committee was headed by Samuel Atta-Mensah … The committee is actually recommending 100% local content during prime time graduated over five years.”

The policy, if approved, will ensure that television stations show only local content during prime time to stimulate the indigenous film industry.



Speaking with Nana Yaa Mensah on The Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday 22 December, the chief executive officer of the NFA, Juliet Asante, said the move will foster the growth of Ghanaian film.



She further cited the case of Nigeria who has a 70 percent local content which according to her have contributed massively to the growth of their film industry.



“Nigeria, even though they do not have an incentives programme, has taken some steps. The government has put some funding into film, award schemes and all of those. You also have banks like Access Bank, which has the Access Nollywood fund,” she said.



“Nigeria has a local policy content policy. So, for instance, if am getting my numbers right, everything on Nigerian television has to be 70% … local content. What that does is that it creates the room for local producers to thrive. And that is one thing we do not have.”