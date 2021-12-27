National Security arrests Jamaica's Beenie Man

Dancehall artiste, Beenie Man

Beenie Man arrested in Ghana

Beenie Man tests positive for COVID-19



Beenie man performs at Bhim Concert



Information reaching GhanaWeb indicates that Jamaica's dancehall giant, Beenie Man, was arrested by the National Security a few days ago for flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.



According to a report by the ghanaweekend.com, Beenie Man upon his arrival in Ghana on December 19, tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus and as expected was asked to quarantine to prevent spreading the virus.

Contrary to the laid down rules, the award-winning artiste who touched down in the country for this year's Bhim Concert by dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, failed to isolate himself but instead was captured granting interviews.



Beenie Man who's COVID-19 test came out positive also took to the stage to perform at the heavily attended Bhim Concert on December 21 at the Grand Arena.



