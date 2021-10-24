National Theatre set to stage ‘Ayiyii,’ story of Ananse and wisdom pot

A flyer of 'Ayiyii' the new production

The National Theatre of Ghana together with the National Symphony Orchestra is set to stage a new Total Theatre Production featuring all three resident groups.

This new production, “Ayiyii” uses the story of Ananse and the pot of wisdom as a metaphor to highlight the richness of our culture, traditions, and values.



The story is of “Ayiyii” a peculiar child with unique characteristics who embarks on an adventurous journey, experiencing the rich traditions of our diverse country while he searches for the gold that he believes exists everywhere in Ghana.



He ends up having to keep learning and expanding his own knowledge bank by immersing himself in all community activities and making friends along the way.



The scenes and the acts are created from music (classical and traditional), dramatized through movements and dialogues resulting in a whole theater presentation. You will experience the pomp and pageantry that exist at festivals and community celebrations and appreciate the uniqueness of our cultural and traditional practices.

This production is made possible through a collaborative effort between the National Theater and its residents’ groups and a guest artiste, who is a professor, composer, performer, and ethnomusicologist from Minnesota, USA.



”Ayiyii” is presented under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and culture.



The play is set to be staged on November 5, 6, 13, and 14, 2021.



