'Naturally beautiful and graceful African woman' – Yul Edochie gushes over second wife, Judy

Yul Edochie and 2nd wife

Controversial Nollywood star Yul Edochie recently gushed about his second wife, Judy Austin-Edochie, on social media.

Since his comeback to social media following the passing of his son, Kambilichukwu with his first wife, the actor has repeatedly praised his second wife.



On Friday, May 19, the actor took to his Facebook page to praise Judy again.



In the video, Yul praised Judy Austin, calling her a naturally graceful and attractive African woman.



He caption the video: "IJELE ODOGWU. Judy Austin. Naturally beautiful and graceful African woman."



See reactions to his post below

Anthony Thaddeus Thompson: "This Fanta bottle wey Judy used too strong ohhh..... Yul are you psycho Because what's this nonsense Useme mkpo... Lol if you like cry River I'm ready for all psycho commenter"



Zinny Cubana: "Yul Edochie Now I'm convinced that u are inside the malt bottle true true... Chai...."



Endurance Keyamo: "Yul Edochie na better kwale weed and Sapele water de inside the bottle when this ororbor put you inside"



Chi's Jeanny Blog: "I was attacked for speaking for Judy and I promised to stop defending her and join others to abuse and curse her. My strong resolution was changed immediately when I saw this video. Who am I to stop defending you beautiful soul, husband beloved and sweet mummy to her children. Let haters await the next video"



Lovelyn Bate Takang Hephzibah: "All your wives are beautiful"

Sunny Martins Ikpi: "The man sabi handle online In-laws. Sadly he doesn’t read people’s comment. So your opinion doesn’t matter.he is a man in love.May we never fall out of love with the love of our lives."



Klaris Diamant Brut: "I’m watching you smiling you both are sweet to watch if you’re happy that the most important thing because at the end of the day is all about yourself not online people"



Check the post below:



