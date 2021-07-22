Naya Bingi sets the pace with new EP

Musician, Naya Bingi

Source: GNA

Rising music sensation Joseph Luminary Adzrago popularly known in the music circles as Luminary DMR has released his much anticipated Extended Play (EP) titled ‘Naya Bingi’.

The new EP contains inspirational and soul-soothing songs composed by the versatile artiste and comes along with melodious rhythms.



Most of the songs can be considered as highlife but fused with funky beats. The instrumentation as well as the backing vocalists makes the songs on the EP unique.



The Naya Bingi EP brings on board a lot of renowned producers such as Kaywa Beat, Dr Abel and Lionel Lawson.



All these producers are known for their ability and zeal to produce nothing but the best.

The single on the EP includes ‘Naya Bingi’, ‘Making’, ‘Ghetto Break’, 'My Sit’ and 'Bobobo’ and music lovers would love to put on repeat any day.



The EP is readily available across various music platforms and can be streamed here:



