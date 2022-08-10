1
Menu
Entertainment

Nayas’ husband asks detractors to go to hell amid latest marital scandal

Nayas And Husband.png Nana Sarfo says he and Nayas are not perturbed by the scandal

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actress Nana Yaa, alias Nayas, has become the center of attraction relative to a sex scandal involving a her husband.

Several leaked recordings making rounds on social media indicate that the controversial actress was recently rocked with some challenges in her marriage.

In one of the recordings, a voice believed to be Nayas' is captured saying she sought the intervention of an associate of her husband after she was sent out of her marital home.

She however indicated that the supposed friend of her husband who took her in also took advantage of her situation and had several rounds of sex with her.

“You know Sarfo is my husband and also knew that we had a problem. But instead of solving the problem you rather wanted us to break up so I come and be with you.

"That was why you took me in. You turned me into a housewife after taking me in. You had sex with me in the morning, afternoon and night,” she stated.

She went on to state that the supposed friend of her husband who she named as Owura is now seeking to blackmail her.

"Let me inform you, I feel itchy anytime you had sex with me. You gave me an infection. That is why I am no longer interested in having sex with you because my genitals become itchy anytime you sleep with me,” she added.



Meanwhile, Nana Sarfo Kantanka, the husband of Nayas says he is unperturbed about the scandal.

In an interview with Oman Channel, Nana Sarfo who spoke from his German base said the entire episode was the handiwork of the devil to destroy his marriage.

He however stated that he has taken his wife back and will not be paying heed to any attempts to distract his marriage.

“What I can say is that I am with my wife and we have no issues. She is sitting beside me as I speak to you, so the devils have been put to shame. They have been disgraced,” he stated.



GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr