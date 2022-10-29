‘Near naked’, ‘badass’ looks that have flooded the internet in recent times

Aside from setting their own rules when it comes to style, some individuals including celebrities in recent times, have cultivated the habit of flaunting their bodies in the most daring way possible.

These past few weeks have witnessed the showing off of ‘body assets’ in sexy looks, as well as flaunters taking to social media to share such racy looks.



Touted as part of the most ‘stop-and-stare’ looks in recent times, these personalities have broken the internet and sparked various conversations.



Discussions around this trend includes calls by some critics for the arrest of these females, particularly the celebrities among them, for what they have describe as indecent exposure.



Aside from the regular photoshoots in such racy outfits, parties and events also witnessed some of the most daring looks of all times from celebrities and slay queens.



Let’s check out the list below:



Efia Odo





The controversial socialite showed up at the Glitz Africa Fashion week rocking a long-splitted pink skirt and a silver layered bralette that exposed areas of her boobs, nipple, and thighs up to her lower waist.



This particular outfit, as usual, became the talk of the town and she paid no attention to all the wild criticisms it came with.



Fantana







Fantana rocked a pair of brown bikini which cut out areas of her bulging butt while striking a seductive pose. This look has been rated by netizens as one of the most daring in recent times.



Princess Shyngle









In a most recent post, the Gambian actress stormed the internet with an almost naked picture of herself.



Shyngle rocked a nude, sleeveless body-hugging dress, revealing a lot of skin.



Styled to her taste, the dress cut out areas of her butt, lower waist, and bust.



With ease, she fed the eyes of the public with her banging silhouette, which appears to be "the dream body" to many of her fans.



Half-naked women who stormed Shatta Wale’s birthday party



These ladies thronged the Dancehall artiste’s residence with outfits that exposed their private parts at his birthday party held on October 17, 2022.

Tacky, daring and racy as many described them, some of these dresses showcased boobs, upper thighs and almost parts of the vagina, in a series of videos which have gone viral on social media.



Netizens who spotted the said videos questioned why such a manner of dressing should be condoned, especially at a time when issues relating to ‘indecent exposure’ has been under public scrutiny.











' Near-naked' dressing by some women at the Narcos all-black party



These women rocked a netted attire that completely exposed their breasts and buttocks except they had covered the front private area.



One of the women matched her outlook wearing a short blonde haircut while the other wore a black curled-up hair extension with a pair of ankle boots fitted on them.