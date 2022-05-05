6
Neat FM presenter Abena Moet talks divorce and more

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

A couple of days ago, Neat FM’s Entertainment presenter, Abena Moet sarcastically indicated in a video she wants to seek divorce from her husband.

Her premise for her “divorce” intention was the fact that her husband just calls her for sex without him being romantic about it.

She however disclosed she was just joking in the said video.

During a brief event to unveil the new spa at actress Victoria Lebene’s skin pop shop, blogger Sammy Kay caught up with Abena Moet to speak on the issue. She stated she is not divorcing her husband and that she was just joking about the matter.

She however stated that her husband should just be romantic whenever he wants to make love to her.

She declared her immense love for her husband and appreciated him for making her his wife.

Source: sammykaymedia.com
