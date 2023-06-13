Negative comments from Ghanaians sometimes make me want to quit music – Efya Nocturnal

Ghanaian female singer, Efya Nocturnal

Ghanaian female singer, Efya Nocturnal has disclosed how she feels when Ghanaians say negative stuff about her.

According to her, such comments make her want to quit doing music.



“I have done so many amazing things and if someone will actually check and appreciate me for what it is that I have done, instead of what is it that people were saying about me and they don’t have evidence about, it will be much more encouraging. Because sometimes it makes me want to stop making music because if you guys are going to like make it seem it’s weird, why shouldn’t I stop?” she explained.



In an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, she stated that Ghanaians are fond of speaking ill of artistes instead of focusing on the good things these artistes bring to the music industry.



She added that she sometimes feels sad when she hears some negative things people say about her without looking at the fact that she is trying harder to put Ghana on the map.



She stated: “I think it’s of human nature. Sometimes it makes me feel sad because I work really hard to put Ghana on the map and it’s like everybody just wants to feed into the negative stuff that they hear about me and want to choose to believe that, instead of the fact that I was the first female artiste to break the record that I break and nobody’s broken my record.”

The singer believes that she has done a lot for the music industry and that people should always talk about her sacrifices rather than believing in false rumours.



