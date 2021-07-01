Negative media perception: Nigeria worse than Ghana - Sarkodie asserts

• The Ghanaian rapper said journalists in other countries also put their musicians in a bad light

• He said in Nigeria, artistes are more criticized as compared to Ghana



•Sarkodie said it is in human nature to always embrace negative news



Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has observed that contrary to a popular notion that the Ghanaian media is fond of projecting its artistes in a bad light, Nigerian media is worse.



Several stakeholders within the entertainment industry have on several occasions bemoaned how Ghanaian bloggers are always quick to project negative news of artistes but do not channel same energy towards the positives.



The likes of Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Bulldog, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Lydia forson and Sarkodie himself have heavily criticized the media in this regard.



But in a recent interview with a Nigerian journalist, Sarkodie who appears to have had a change of mind admitted that Nigerian media is more critical of its celebrities than Ghana.

According to the rapper, after touring other countries, particularly Nigeria, he has realized that negative news always outweighs the positives.



He also labelled as false the popular notion that the Nigeria media focuses more on promoting their artistes and less on their negative side.



“Way back when I wasn’t visiting Nigeria, I had a different perception about the place but I think it is everywhere. Nigerians are even way too harsh as compared to Ghana in terms of media criticisms. They go very hard on their artistes. When I listen to it sometimes, it’s unbelievable,” he stated in an interview with popular Nigerian journalist, Adesope.



“I’m not saying they shouldn’t criticize us but the agenda needs to be home grown first,” he added



