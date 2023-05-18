0
Negative perceptions affect getting sponsors for VGMA - Robert Klah

Thu, 18 May 2023

Charterhouse representative Robert Klah has discussed the challenges encountered during their search for sponsorship at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking on the United Showbiz programme hosted by MzGee, Klah expressed his frustrations, recounting an incident where a brand declined to sponsor them due to their perceived negative reputation in the media.

"When I mentioned the Ghana Music Awards, they immediately expressed reluctance, citing numerous controversies associated with the brand. They believed that our brand association would be detrimental to theirs," he said.

Recognizing the impact of negative perceptions, Klah emphasized the crucial role reputation plays in the business world.

He noted that some Ghanaians irresponsibly utter statements that unintentionally tarnish Charterhouse's brand.

"Our words hold weight, and sometimes people speak thoughtlessly merely because they have a platform. Reputation is a tangible asset, and every business depends on it," he added.

He further highlighted how even artiste manager Bullgod had been adversely affected by the prevailing negative discourse within the industry.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of media platforms serving as a mouthpiece for Ghanaians to understand the impact of saying negative things about the VGMA.

"These platforms serve as essential forums for addressing such issues. Without doing so, securing financial support from corporate institutions becomes challenging, hindering our ability to provide the necessary assistance. And without that support, we cannot achieve our full potential," he stated.

Despite his optimism for positive change, Klah expressed concerns regarding the upcoming 21st anniversary of the Ghana Music Awards.

He added, "We are hopeful that things will improve. If not for the 21st anniversary, it may prove to be a challenging endeavour."

