Nene Leakes visits Ghana with her boyfriend

Nene and new man spotted in Ghana

Nene and boyfriend trips to Ghana for vacation



Nene Leakes loses husband, Gregg



American television personality and actress, Nene Leakes, famed for her role in the reality TV series, 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' has touched down in Ghana with her new lover, Nyonisela Sioh.



The lovebirds who are on a 'beacation' in the West African country seem to be enjoying their stay.



On April 13, the popular fashion designer, Nyonisela who was spotted with Nene at the airport announced on his Instastory that they were headed to Ghana.



Upon their arrival, they received queenly and kingly treatment, right from police escort to a welcome dinner with friends.

In one shot, the two were captured all loved-up as they took a ride in the capital city.



Nene's story detailed their night-long party with friends at the private lodge.



The actress was the wife of the famous reality star, Gregg Leakes, who passed away in September 2021 after a battle with cancer.



See the video of Nene's Story below



