0
Menu
Entertainment

Nene Leakes visits Ghana with her boyfriend

Video Archive
Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nene and new man spotted in Ghana

Nene and boyfriend trips to Ghana for vacation

Nene Leakes loses husband, Gregg

American television personality and actress, Nene Leakes, famed for her role in the reality TV series, 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' has touched down in Ghana with her new lover, Nyonisela Sioh.

The lovebirds who are on a 'beacation' in the West African country seem to be enjoying their stay.

On April 13, the popular fashion designer, Nyonisela who was spotted with Nene at the airport announced on his Instastory that they were headed to Ghana.

Upon their arrival, they received queenly and kingly treatment, right from police escort to a welcome dinner with friends.

In one shot, the two were captured all loved-up as they took a ride in the capital city.

Nene's story detailed their night-long party with friends at the private lodge.

The actress was the wife of the famous reality star, Gregg Leakes, who passed away in September 2021 after a battle with cancer.

See the video of Nene's Story below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding
Kofi Adoma regrets treachery, appreciates wife for her composure during ‘turmoil’
Supreme Court's 5-2 decision confusing – Prof. Kwaku Asare
Lebanese Embassy reacts to video of citizen threatening to behead Ghanaian man
Assin North MP must face law like Adamu Sakande - Godfred Dame
Assin North MP must face law like Adamu Sakande - Godfred Dame
John Dumelo is not dead
Bisexual TikToker shares story
Meet the justices who ruled on Assin North MP’s case
Amaliba reacts to Supreme Court ruling