Neo-soul singer Midi KwaKwa releases 'things fall in place'

Neo-soul singer Midi KwaKwa

Following the release of her euphoric yet sultry piece, “more than a friend” earlier this year, neo-soul singer-songwriter Midi KwaKwa now looks towards the release of her latest single “things fall in place”.

“Things fall in place”, produced by Amsterdam-based producer This Is Lema, lends its hand to the Afrosoul genre, which places Midi’s delicate but sweet vocals on a pedestal, resulting in a genre-fluid track that showcases the artist’s calming demeanour with a distinctively contemporary take on the usual Neo-Soul sound.



Directed by Six, the video nods to Midi’s Ghanaian heritage and beautifully captures the essence of freedom, friendship, and togetherness all while celebrating her culture through the vibrant fashion, environment, and movement.



Speaking on the track, Midi KwaKwa says: “Sometimes we feel that there is no solution to a problem and we are finding ourselves in a negative loop. But this negative loop will end at one point and we see that things are falling back into place. Things might even be better than before. The song is a reminder to all of us that in the end there will always be a positive outcome.”

Although still relatively fresh on the scene, having only begun releasing music in 2020, Midi KwaKwa ascends through the neo-soul ranks with her seamless catalogue that continues to stun from the radiant visuals to the effortless vocal ability.



Immersed between two contrasting cultures from a young age as the Germany-raised singer of Ghanaian heritage found her inspirations in Nina Simone and India Arie, Midi KwaKwa’s music is released in an effort to help listeners reflect on their own deepest thoughts and feelings.