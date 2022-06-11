Net Village partners Mr Drew to host Night of Acoustic

CEO of Lakeside Village Dr Bernard BNA Yartey described the evening as memorable

Source: SPONSORED

Fast-rising artiste Mr Drew has thrilled fans at the Indulge Restaurant at Cantonment in Accra.

The occasion, which coincided with the birthday anniversary celebration of the musician was put together by Net Village, a property investment developers and beverage giant, Malta Guinness.



It was also in honour of its prospective brand ambassador, Mr Drew, who endeared himself to dignitaries including France Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie AVÉ



Patrons had the luxury of enjoying Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited beverages like Malta Guinness, Baileys and Guinness Stout.

The attire for the high-profile event was all white.







Net Village, one of the estate brand names of Net 36 Vista, developers of two-bedroom semi-detached houses at Oyibi, an Accra suburb.