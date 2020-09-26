Netizens attack Akuapem Poloo for lying about getting married

Actress Akuapem Poloo

Per earlier reports, fans were stunned when social media influencer Akuapem Poloo, shared news of her marriage.

She disclosed the information in a video posted on her Instagram, and told fans the wedding ceremony was private and strictly by invitation.



Several well wishers congratulated her, and expressed their excitement about the fact that she will finally settle down, and stay out of the buzz.

Well, it turns out the whole incident was an elaborate hoax. Apparently, the wedding was part of a new project Akuapem was working on.



It’s no surprise she will pull a stunt like this on her fans, knowing her as the attention seeker that she is. And people should have known that if Poloo was getting married, the whole world would know about it.