Netizens defend Efia Odo amidst Maurice Ampaw's call for her arrest

Some Ghanaians disagree with Maurice Ampaw’s ‘arrest Efia Odo’ comments

Efia Odo exposes breast, nipples in a viral photo



Maurice Ampaw calls for Efia Odo’s arrest



Criticizing Efia Odo’s indecent looks is accepted, but some social media users have stood against Lawyer Maurice Ampaw’s call for her arrest.



The popular actress cum socialite was subjected to public scrutiny following her raunchy style of dressing which was spotted at Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Son of Jacob’ album launch on April 21, 2022.



As things unfolded from the conversations surrounding Efia Odo’s controversial outfit which many have described as an eyesore, Maurice Ampaw in his submission to GhanaWeb suggested a stiffer punishment for the actress.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, and the Cybercrime Unit to immediately arrest Efia for what he described as indecent exposure.



"As at now, our children are being exposed to pornographic material and so, I am calling for the immediate arrest. I am calling on the Director of the Cybercrime Unit and then the IGP to immediately cause her arrest so we stop this kind of impunity. We need to guard our public morals.



"Efia Odo's pictures and videos constitute a great crime against public morality and decency. We have a law in the country that guards against our morals, the law is such that don't promote obscene or pornographic material... we can equate this one to Wisa's case who was sentenced for showing his manhood. There is no difference between the two and currently, the picture is trending, making it very serious...it is a crime because she posted it on the cyber (social media),” He exclusively told GhanaWeb.



But Maurice Ampaw’s comments have been described as extremely harsh and insensitive on social media.



A popular blogger, Nkonkonsa, shared Maurice Ampaw’s statements on his wall and the over 400 comments beneath the post came from individuals who defended the actress.

While some stated that the police should rather channel their efforts into arresting corrupt politicians, others maintained that ‘a mere’ indecent dressing shouldn’t attract an arrest.



Watch the post and comments below





















