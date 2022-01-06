Netizens react to bedridden man on oxygen staking bet

Sick man staking bet with oxygen

A video of a young man staking bet on his sickbed, while on an oxygen machine, has surfaced on the internet.



In a video that was sighted on Instagram on blogger, Entamoty’s page, a sick and weak young man who couldn’t hold his phone, is seen being aided by a friend to use his phone to stake a bet.



However, the video has surprised netizens as some took to social media to react to it.



It is however unclear what it was that took the man to the hospital.

“He needs money to pay hospital bills,” a user said, while another also commented, “Wahala no dey finish for this life.”



In another comment, a user mentioned that life is a battle and there was no end it.



Many of the reactions from netizens were usually emoticons indicating laughter or surprise.



