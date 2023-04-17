Netizens react to 'relocation' of Toke Makinwa’s navel

Media personality, Toke Makinwa

Actress and media personality Toke Makinwa has been making the rounds lately after showcasing her figure 8 shape at a friend’s event.

Toke shared videos and photos of her good time at the event on social media as she was celebrating her friend's 40th birthday.



She, however, elicited conflicting responses after displaying her surgically enhanced figure.



Many social media users noticed that the media personality's belly button (navel) was in an unusual place.



Toke had her navel slightly above the typical navel region, a situation that has attracted mockery on social media.



Here are some reactions:



MujaahidAbdul: "Distance between umbilicus and pubic symphysis go reach 1KM"

NgoziPreshy: "Her body was slimfitted"



officialkally_chichi: "Omo go collect your money from the doctor! He no try at all! This is an improper fraction"



2much_opoTBdope: "The Navel went on a Sojourn"



ritauch22875530: "E be like say the knifing no knife well the doctor tape no correct"



RefugeeonEarth1: "The thing don almost reach the thoracic region.. doctor na you suppose answer this o"



SantosUg2: "What women can not do to attract men does not exist !!!!"

OkwuluStephen: "This isn't belly button anymore it's diaphragm button. These lot ain't just tired of Photoshop and they can't do us the honour of doing a good one at that"



Check the photo below:







