'Never allow an evil mother-in-law control your home' – Jude Ighalo’s ex-wife fumes

Jude Ighalo and ex-wife, Sonia

Sonia Ighalo, the estranged wife of footballer Jude Ighalo has openly discussed their troubled marriage on social media, sharing her personal stories and observations.

Sonia exhorts women to resist being intimidated or controlled by anyone, even their mother-in-laws.



She places a strong emphasis on speaking up for oneself and one's children. Sonia cited Luke 10:19 to emphasize the significance of having authority and praying.



She also talked about how she married Jude when she was 19 and how she gave her marriage a lot of effort, a quality shared by many African wives who want to see their husbands succeed.

Sonia stated tat she didn't decide to end the marriage out of a lack of willpower, but rather for the benefit of her kids.



She wrote: “I also want to use this opportunity to encourage every woman out there. I read a few of your messages… Sis, let no one intimidate you, let no evil MIL control your home. Stand up for yourself and your children.



Remember, Luke 10:19 says GOD has given us power to tread against scorpions and serpents.”